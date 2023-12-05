'I may have 3 or 4 more movies left in me': Nicolas Cage drops huge retirement hint

Nicolas Cage has hinted he may retire from movies soon because he only has "three or four" more films left in him.

The 59-year-old star — who turns 60 in January — has appeared in at least one motion picture every year for the last 37, but he could soon bow out of big screen performances.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "It’s starting to solidify — I’m starting to cement my plan.

"I may have three or four more movies left in me.

"I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema.

"I think I took film performance as far as I could."

Cage is determined to "say bye on a high note", and then spend more time with his 14-month-old daughter August, who he has with his 28-year-old wife Riko Shibata.

He added: "I was taking stock of how much time I had left.

"I thought, 'Ok, my dad died at 75, I’m going to be turning 60. If I’m lucky, I have maybe a good 15 years and hopefully more. What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?'

"It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family."

Cage — who is also dad to son Kal-El, 18, with Alice Kim, 39, and son Weston, 32, with Christina Fulton, 56 - recently admitted that as well as wanting to spend more time with his daughter, he would also love to read more going forward.

He recently told Entertainment Tonight: "I'd like to read a book a week, I wanna spend more time with my daughter. I'm taking more stock of what's important.

"Maybe not make quite as many movies."

