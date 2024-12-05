'I need to go out more': Zhang Linghe wants to improve social skills as an introvert

For Chinese actor Zhang Linghe, a perfectly relaxing day for him involves staying at home to unwind by playing video games or catching up on dramas and movies. This would leave him feeling refreshed and recharged.

But the 26-year-old has admitted that he seeks to improve his social skills as an introvert.

Speaking to the media at the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) event held at the Sands Expo & Convention centre yesterday (Dec 4), he shared how he would have the chance to "break the ice" and get to know his co-stars only when production begins.



"Sometimes, I get to know them better only after we have completed filming," said Linghe.

Despite his introverted nature, however, he added he wouldn't hold himself back from socialising if his co-stars are up for it.

Linghe, who made his showbiz debut in 2019, also shared that over the last few years, he has experienced different lifetimes with characters of different personalities.

"These are all life experiences for me. In addition, being in this industry allows me to meet people from all walks of life and through interacting with them, it enhances my own life experiences. This also allows me to better portray my characters," he said.

So even though Linghe admitted that he is a homebody, he reflected: "I think what I need to do now is to go out more and interact with people, so that it can help me improve my social skills and enrich my experiences."

The actor was at the ATF event to promote his soon-to-air series, including medical-romance drama, The Best Thing.

The series centres around hotel manager Shen Xifan (Xu Ruohan), who is a workaholic and suffers from migraines and insomnia. Trying to find a cure for her ailment, she meets the handsome and gentle Chinese physician, He Suye (Linghe).

Although both of them had met with challenges in their previous relationships and are cautious about love, fate draws Xifan and Suye closer together with each meeting and their relationship soon develops into something more.

Speaking about his character Suye at the iQiyi International 2025 Grand Reveal at ATF, Linghe said: "Suye is a talented Chinese physician, but he is also someone who has many hobbies, such as roller skating, assembling his own bicycle and he enjoys technical work too. He separates work from his personal life.

"In the series, the characters that Ruohan and I play have a healing romance, and hopefully viewers can feel their warmth."

He also shared that in preparation to play Suye, he had learned Chinese medicine for a month, including acupuncture and prescribing medication from a practicing Chinese physician before filming began.

"I think the most memorable part for me while filming this series was when I applied acupuncture for Xifan. Before filming this drama, I was not exposed to knowledge in this area… While filming the series, I also followed the Chinese physician and learnt more from him. It was a memorable experience for me," he added.

We saw #ZhangLinghe at the #iQiyi showcase at #ATF2024! 😍



Hear more about his role as Chinese medicine doctor He Suye in upcoming drama #TheBestThing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8fn34Z7TMS — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) December 4, 2024

Linghe is known for his poise and performance in multiple costume dramas, including Story of Kunning Palace (2023), My Journey to You (2023) and Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022).

When asked if he would prefer to act in a modern or costume drama more, he shared: "I hope to act in a more modern series, but costume dramas are important too.

"Costume dramas are unique to China and it's a representation of how Chinese preserve our culture. So when I act in a costume drama, I feel more responsible in portraying the historical aspect of the character."

Linghe also describes acting in a modern drama as "more relaxing", as the characters are "closer to life".

We also asked Linghe about his visit to Singapore and he shared that this is not his first time here.

"I came here with my family when I was younger. My memories of Singapore remain in a photo we took at Botanic Gardens. During my visit here this time, I hope to try the local delicacies, because my memories of them are quite hazy. I would like to try how bak kut teh tastes like. I have also never explored [the Marina Bay] area before and the scenery is beautiful," he told AsiaOne.

As for his plans in the upcoming year, he said: "In 2025, I hope to continue to deliver great series for viewers. I also hope that I have created memorable characters for them this year, such that when they remember the characters, they will remember that I'd played them."

The Best Thing is slated to release on iQiyi in 2025.

[[nid:710078]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.