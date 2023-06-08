'I need to have sex 3 times a day': AV actress Han Tang on joining the industry

Despite standing at a petite 147cm tall, Han Tang is a force to be reckoned with.

The Taiwanese adult video (AV) actress discussed her motivations for joining the porn industry and didn't shy away from the dirty details in a recent interview with TVBS News.

Han Tang, 24, was a cosplayer before being spotted by an agent. She started with explicit photos, which led to her eventually being "introduced to making adult videos".

She openly admitted that she has a high sex drive, saying: "The boyfriend I had then [before joining the industry] couldn't handle me as I need to have sex at least three times a day."

When asked if she has met anyone who has yet to satisfy her, she laughed and said no.

"I am very demanding about the size of my partner. He should be more than 18cm, and I'll need to 'test drive' it before dating," she explained candidly.

Adding that she hasn't really encountered a "mini-sized" penis so far, she said: "The smallest was a normal size, around 15cm, and most of the porn actors are quite big."

Despite this, she admitted to having five serious boyfriends in the past, and also having tried to date women.

But when it came to relationships that were less serious, she retorted: "It's too difficult to calculate!"

'I told him that I don't want to'

Though her experience in AV has largely been positive, Han Tang also shared that a photographer once tried to sexually assault her during a nude photoshoot.

"I knew he was trying to pursue me, but I didn't really think much of it," she said, explaining that she took the job because she could earn some extra "pocket money" from it.

When she took off her clothes, however, she said the photographer got pushy.

"I said no, but he exposed his penis to me. I kept pushing him away and told him I didn't want to because I was close to my period.

"After that, he never contacted me again."

'It was really embarrassing to be seen by my brother'

While Han Tang hasn't told her family about working as an AV actress, her younger brother has come across her videos online.

"He once sat next to me and said, 'High-definition uncensored' and I told him, 'Shhh'," she said. "It was really embarrassing to be seen by my brother!"

When it comes to the rest of her family, Han Tang thinks they know about her work but have yet to mention it to her.

"I'll just let nature take its course," she said.

Though her AV career is going well now, Han Tang actually wants to open a restaurant in the future.

"I want to move towards the F&B sector as I've been studying cooking," she said. "I'm also thinking of going to Japan to learn to cook Japanese cuisine."

