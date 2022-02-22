I now get characters who don't die: Breakout star Lee Yoo-mi on life after Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead

After playing two characters back-to-back that get killed off, it looks like South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi might finally have a role where she gets to live.

In a recent interview with Hankook Ilbo translated by Soompi, the 27-year-old said she's currently picking her next project and there are a lot of offers on the table.

She joked: ​​"[Among the roles I've been offered,] there are lots of characters who don't die and who have lots of screen time. There are also lots of characters who are happy and live a long time."

She added she's grateful for the opportunities and is thinking hard on which project to choose. "Every time I read a new script, I feel like I'm studying and learning something. I need to become a bit smarter."

Back in September 2021, Yoo-mi captured our hearts as the kooky and self-sacrificing Ji-yeong in the global hit K-drama Squid Game. Last month, she returned to the small screen as the privileged and selfish Na-yeon in Netflix's zombie series All of Us Are Dead.

Even though both are supporting characters who die in the series, she gained a lot of attention and fans. Since Squid Game was aired, her Instagram followers have increased from 40,000 to 7.9 million.

Yoo-mi filmed both dramas at the same time and said it was hard to separate both characters.

On having to portray two such contrasting personalities, she said: "When I was filming All of Us Are Dead, I intentionally tried to fill up my acting [with intensity and emotion], and when I was filming Squid Game, I emptied myself before acting."

"Both dramas were filmed outside of the city, so I had to commute back and forth a lot. I studied my characters in the car while moving from one location to another."

Even though Na-yeon is very different from her own personality, it didn't stop the many hate comments from viewers. However, she revealed she's not bothered by them and even enjoys reading them.

"I'm the type who, if I get curious, will read all of the [responses] in one sitting," she said. "I don't get hurt. I even feel happy when I get hate because I think it means I did a good job acting and portraying my character's emotions."

"It might sound villainous that I feel happy," she added, "but there's a certain joy in how it makes me feel, like I can look back on my own acting and find peace."

