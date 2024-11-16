I talk to plants, says pop star Sza

Sza talks to plants.

The nature-loving pop star loves to connect with different "energies" and will often be found giving gratitude to flowers.

She told British Vogue after nearly "weeping" at a purple flower: "I talk to everything. I talk to plants. I talk to energies… I try to greet them. I leave an offering."

The Saturn hitmaker explained that nature is a reminder that everything in life is "completely out of your control".

She continued: "Nature just be naturing and we don't even know why. It's so weird, and so bizarre, and magical, and so great. It's such a reminder: this s*** is completely out of your control.

"The weeds are doing their part. They're part of the larger landscape. They don't get to choose if they're a f****** tulip or a tiger lily or a dandelion."

The 35-year-old star has struggled to cope with the pressures of fame and gets "paranoid" when people are filming her on the street.

Speaking to the magazine's journalist whilst out and about, she said: "I think this girl's filming me. We'll go over here."

She suspected a man was recording her, but it turned out he was taking a picture of a pagoda, and Sza said it's an example of the "psychosis of fame".

She laughed: "I'm screaming.

"It always exposes the ego and vanity when you're in historical [places] or beautiful nature and you're like, 'It's clearly me.' But that's the psychosis of fame. It makes you so paranoid. You're not even in touch with reality, because you're so scared."

Sza often feels insecure about her music career and has contemplated giving it all up, but she believes God put her on this path and she is keeping the faith.

She confessed: "Every day I grapple with, 'Am I done with music?' Maybe I'm just not meant to be famous - I'm crashing and burning and behaving erratically. It's not for me because I have so much anxiety.

"But why would God put me in this position if I wasn't supposed to be doing this? So, I just keep trying to rise to the occasion. But I'm also just like, 'Please, the occasion is beating my a**.'"