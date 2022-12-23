'I think I am pretty though': Eric Moo's daughter Yonghuan claps back at trolls

This young celeb is no vulnerable little shrinking violet, and is fully capable of putting online haters in their place.

Malaysian singer Eric Moo's daughter, Yonghuan, 22, has been telling off trolls who think she does not look feminine or pretty.

Apparently, for some folks online, it is not enough that she is smart and talented, attending a top US school and launching her own music career in Taiwan.

They think she "looks like a man".

Well, she can take care of that, thank you very much.

Last week, her record company, Linfair Records, took to TikTok, showing her clapping back at the trolls.

https://www.tiktok.com/@linfairrecords/video/7176892007808257281?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7172427112979613185

In the clip, she reads out some of the comments and responds.

One said: "You are not pretty at all."

Well, who cares? Her reply was: "I think I am pretty though."

Others asked if she's a man or a woman and said "I thought you are a man disguised as a woman".

Her response: "Can you not be so rude?"

That's right girl, tell them who is really ugly here.

Many of those who commented applauded her for taking on the trolls.

And one fan said: "You are very beautiful."

And clearly a lot smarter than the haters too.

Yonghuan can play the piano and guitar, has been writing her own songs since she was 13, and studied composition and performance at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, before launching her career last year.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.