'I thought they were going to marry': Reply 1988 stars Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol break up after 7 years of dating

Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol have ended their relationship after seven years.

After South Korean media broke the news yesterday (Nov 13), Jun-yeol's agency C-JeS Studios and Hyeri’s agency Creative Group ING both confirmed: "It is true that they broke up."

The actress and former Girl's Day idol, 29, and 37-year-old actor got together after appearing in K-drama Reply 1988 (2015 to 2016) and confirmed their relationship in 2017.

The news was met with shock by K-netizens.

"I thought they were going to marry after dating for so long," one comment on anonymous forum Theqoo read.

Another read: "They had been dating for so long. I hope they take care of themselves and [find] a good relationship."

"It's been seven years already, time flies so quickly," another netizen commented.

Others wrote that they felt "disappointed" or "sad".

Some netizens also speculated that Hyeri had previously hinted at relationship troubles, as a clip of her on variety show HMLYCP resurfaced.

In the video from earlier this year, Hyeri eats with a group of other celebrities on the show while they discuss how many text messages they receive in a day.

(G)I-dle's Miyeon said she had 157 unread messages, Le Sserafim's Chaewon had 113 and dancer Lee Lee-jung had 114.

"There are times when I don't even get one a day," revealed Hyeri, to shock from the other women.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPkZrKS60aE&ab_channel=TEO%ED%85%8C%EC%98%A4[/embed]

drimac@asiaone.com