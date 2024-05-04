'I thought this was a religious site': Ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger amused by Haw Par Villa sculpture of man smoking opium

She's strutting her stuff and promoting Singapore's tourism at the same time.

American singer Nicole Scherzinger, formerly of The Pussycat Dolls, was in Singapore recently, posting photos and videos of herself at Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board on May 1.

"I can’t wait to show you what I’ve been up to with Visit Singapore. Have you ever been?" the 45-year-old American captioned her sponsored post on Instagram.

The next day Nicole posted an ad via Instagram Reels, showing herself walking through Gardens by the Bay, Haw Par Villa and the Sensoryscape at Sentosa, in four different elaborate outfits.

"Runways made in Singapore," the ad read.

"Why was I ready for some of your vocals to kick in like this was a new single?" a netizen commented.

Visit Singapore wrote: "You’ve got the best outfits for each of these local spots, Nicole."

In a following Instagram post, Nicole revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her adventures in Singapore.

At Haw Par Villa, she went up to a sculpture sitting on a rock with a pipe and said: "I wanna know what this guy is smoking."

"I think this guy is smoking opium," her cameraman said, laughing.

Nicole approached the camera and whispered: "I thought this was a religious site."

Though Haw Par Villa draws inspiration from Chinese religions including Taoism and Buddhism, it's a cultural park full of over 1,000 statues and 150 dioramas of Chinese myth and folklore.

Another video taken by Nicole shows a beach club in Sentosa with The Pussycat Dolls' single Buttons blasting over the speakers.

Nicole's most recent post from Singapore on May 3 shows her dancing to Beyonce's new single Texas Hold 'Em at Gardens by the Bay.

A clueless netizen commented, echoing the song's lyrics: "That's right this ain't Texas... it's Hawaii."

Others were quick to point out that she was in fact in Singapore.

"Never stop dancing," another netizen wrote.

Nicole was the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2010 and again during their reunion between 2019 and 2021.

She's also been involved in musical theatre, performing in Cats (2014) and Sunset Boulevard in its recent run at London's West End. She has also played roles in Moana (2016) and the 2017 remake of Dirty Dancing.

