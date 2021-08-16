'I took Grand Theft Auto way too seriously': Jodie Comer played games to prep for Free Guy and it was stressful

Playing video games for work might be a dream for a lot of people, but for British actress Jodie Comer, it got a tad stressful.

The 28-year-old (best known for the TV series Killing Eve) was preparing for her role in the video game movie Free Guy, and admitted to taking one game — Grand Theft Auto — too seriously.

Jodie Comer as Molotovgirl. PHOTO: Disney

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, a carefree bank teller in the video game world of Free City. Like his best friend Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), he has a zest for life but all that changes when Guy discovers he is actually a background player in a video game.

Jodie plays the uber-sexy and ass-kicking Molotovgirl, whom Guy falls in love with, and she helps the latter navigate the game and come to terms with the fact that the only life he has known is not real. Molotovgirl, whose name in the real world is Millie, has a bone to pick with Soonami, the company that distributes Free City and is run by the greedy mogul Antwan (Taika Waititi).

Here's what Jodie said about her role, playing video games (no prizes for guessing which is her favourite) and what it's like working with co-star Ryan.

Q: What appealed to you about the script when you read it?

A: I think it was a little bit of everything. It was the opportunity to work with [director] Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds, who were the only ones attached at that point.

Ryan is one of the funniest people on earth and knowing I would mostly be doing scenes with him, working as his partner, was terrifying. Also, just the challenge that it would be for me, the size and scale of the production, and the duality of playing two characters... but it's these kinds of challenges that push me forward.

Q: How would you describe Millie as a character?

A: Millie is so clever. She's so smart and determined. She believes in herself, which I admire. And she's funny, but I think what I love best is that even though something bad has happened to her, she's determined to make things right. At first, she doesn't have [her friend] Keys (Joe Keery) on her side, but she keeps going until she succeeds.

Q: The stunt coordinator has said he was impressed with your dedication. Was that aspect of the filmmaking fun for you?

A: Yes! Killing Eve has a lot of stunts but when you narrow them down, they're not nearly as physical as this shoot was. This level of stunts was something I'd never done before, so I was eager to learn and wanted to do them well. Often when you're doing stunts, they're either high-emotion or high-impact, so I just wanted to try and stay in that zone as much as I could.

I had always appreciated stunts, but spending three or four hours a day on them and seeing the work everyone puts in is awesome. The film would be nothing without these stunts — and then I get to watch the finished project and see how cool they made me look.

PHOTO: Disney

Q: What was it like being on-set? Was there a lot of ad-libbing and improvisation?

A: You have to always be on your toes on a set like that one. Ryan had so many one-liners, and every single one lands perfectly. I was in awe, just trying to remember my scripted lines! But what was great was working with Shawn, and after a take he might say, "Try this line," or "Say this instead," and mixing it up that way.

Comedy is all about the pace, it's all about timing — and since I was working in two different accents, sometimes I'd put the inflection on the wrong word. There was so much going on in my brain... one day I sat and watched Taika Waititi on the monitor, and he was just in a zone. Shawn has said there's probably an hour of Taika's takes alone! He's amazing to watch.

Q: Ryan Reynolds was not only an actor but was a producer on this one as well. Could you tell he was working in two different capacities?

A: Absolutely. Ryan was on-set on days when he wasn't even in scenes. He wanted to be there and be present, watching the monitor, and if he didn't feel like something was quite working he'd give other options for dialogue. You can tell he is so passionate about this project, and I imagine that's what it's like with everything he does. He injects so much of himself and that's why I think the film will be so loved.

Q: Were you a fan of video games before this movie?

A: Not really, no. I played Mario Kart when I was younger but I wasn't a gamer by any means. It was fun because that became some of my homework. They gave me an Xbox and a few games to play.

I liked Spider-Man because I mainly just swung around the buildings; I didn't like any of the altercations that I'd have to have. I took Grand Theft Auto way too seriously... it became quite stressful. I'm fascinated by how people use this as an outlet for relaxation or to switch off from the day and go play again.

PHOTO: Disney

Q: Why is this a good movie for people to see in theatres?

A: Because it's epic on every level. It's so colourful and immersive, and I think that's what's great about the film. One minute you're in the video game and then it sucks you out into the real world and then you're like, "Of course, there's this other world that we've just left." So, I think it would be a very immersive experience. And I know when I watched it I was laughing out loud.

Also, I want to go watch it in a theatre and see other people's reactions. I think it takes a lot to laugh out loud at things. People may laugh in their heads, but I think what we've created will give people a full belly laugh. And it's going to make you feel good.

Free Guy is now showing in cinemas.

