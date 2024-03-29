'I was almost disfigured!' Irene Wan's hair catches fire as she poses too close to candle

Hong Kong singer-actress Irene Wan shared some photos seconds from disaster, and no, we're not talking about the documentary series.

Last Sunday (March 24), the 57-year-old took to Weibo to wish Hong Kong talent manager Florence Chen a happy birthday.

"Thank you for accompanying me in the best time of my life and creating my most unforgettable experiences. You have given me a lot of encouragement and help in my acting career, so that I could have the beautiful life I have now," she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt caption were photos of Irene with Chen at her birthday bash, posing on a balcony and at a table, with a tealight candle right behind her.

She didn't post photos of what happened after that, but it turns out that Irene leaned back a bit too far and her hair was set ablaze.

[[nid:677376]]

Irene later recounted the harrowing tale to HK01 at another event on March 27: "I was taking photos, so I didn't realise that my hair caught fire.

"Fortunately, my assistant helped me blow it out quickly. I was almost disfigured, I was so shocked!"

When asked about the toll on her locks, Irene said: "Maybe some of my hair has been thinned and needs to be reshaped."

Netizens were shocked on Weibo, with several sharing that it was "so dangerous".

One wrote: "Such a big flame!"

"Fortunately, nothing bad happened," commented another.

As Irene was uninjured from the flames, netizens also poked fun at the incident.

"Sis, your hair is on fire but you still don't forget to pose," a comment read. "You're so dedicated."

Others noted how apt it was considering Irene starred in the 1992 drama series Vengeance, whose Chinese title translates to "fire rose".

[[nid:676971]]

drimac@asiaone.com