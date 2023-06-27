'I was just 14': Kim Kardashian recalls 'insane' experience testifying in murder trial of ex-boyfriend's mum

Kim Kardashian says it was "insane" she ended up testifying as a teenager in the murder trial of her ex-boyfriend TJ Jackson's mum.

The 42-year-old reality star dated TJ, 44, for two years from 1994 to 1996 and spoke at court proceedings after his mother Dolores was found dead in a swimming pool in August 1994 aged 39, with her boyfriend Don Bohana, 59, who was later convicted over the death.

Kim told Vogue Italia: "My boyfriend's mother whom I was really close with was murdered in 1994 and I had to be part of that trial. To have that experience at such a young age was insane."

Referencing the infamous OJ Simpson trial - which saw Kim's late dad Robert Kardashian on the athlete's defence team - she added: "It was also back-to-back with the OJ trial - there was just a lot of layers there."

"I had to testify and was there every day with my boyfriend. I was just 14, you know."

Kim was 14 at the time of Dolores' murder and the trial took place four years later when she was 18 and no longer dating TJ.

Bohana was found guilty of second-degree murder in 1998 and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison and was granted parole in December 2022 after serving 24 years.

But he has maintained Dolores' death was an accident.

Prosecutors said Bohana beat Jackson who "either fell into the pool during the attack or was pushed in by him" and she was allegedly unable to save herself as she could not swim.

Kim has said the OJ murder trial tore her family apart at the time as her mum Kris, 67, believed he was guilty of murdering her friend Nicole Brown, while her dad protested his innocence in court.

She told David Letterman on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs no Introduction: "My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings - she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatising for her."

"And then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there."

"We didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids, because we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings."

