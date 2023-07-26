'I was living in a bubble': TXT's Beomgyu on difficulties faced from debuting just before Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted everyone in some way or another.

Cancelled performances and tours meant that performers couldn't go out and meet their fans.

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, known better as TXT, had it particularly hard as they debuted months before Covid-19 hit in November 2019.

AsiaOne attended their Disney+ press interview today (July 26) where the idols talked about their upcoming documentary and the struggles they faced throughout their career.

Titled Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, the docuseries is named after a combination of their two songs We Lost The Summer and Our Summer.

According to member Taehyun, Our Summer is about feeling like it's summer when they are with their fans, while We Lost The Summer talks about the things they "lost" during the pandemic.

In the documentary, Beomgyu mentioned how he felt like he was "living in a bubble" and that he needed to open his eyes wider now that he has stepped into a bigger world.

When asked to elaborate on what he meant, the 22-year-old said: "After our debut, the pandemic hit. We couldn't grow. The world tour gave us the chance to meet fans in person."

Adding that it marked a "true beginning" for the group, Beomgyu mentioned that he wanted to "show everything" he could on stage for the fans.

However, like any other human being, he had his ups and downs.

Beomgyu shared that he had moments where he felt down and went through an "emotional crisis", but highlighted that his fellow members were there to support him through it.

As the saying goes, it's the memories that count, and a moment that stayed with him was their first Lollapalooza performance.

Explaining that everyone was nervous prior to the set, Beomgyu recounted: "I remember their faces after pulling off the performance. I got chills."

If he could sum up the documentary in one word?

"Youth. The documentary archives the youthful moments of the five of us."

Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer will premiere on July 28 on Disney+.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKp0sVoh_4g[/embed]

