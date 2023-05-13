'I was surprised the staff recognised me': Lee Do-hyun visited convenience store after landing in Singapore

What's the first place you go to when you visit a new country?

Some of us would make a beeline to the hotel to freshen up, or grab a bite at a local eatery after a long journey.

But for South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun, his first order of business after landing in Singapore yesterday (May 12) was to visit a convenience store.

The 28-year-old explained during a talk at the Korea Travel Fair 2023 today that he had to try local snacks out.

"When I went to the convenience store, I was surprised that the staff actually recognised me," he added. "So I felt like wow, it's really true [that I'm popular in Singapore]."

He didn't say which convenience store he went to, but did mention the ones here are very similar to those in South Korea.

As with most foreigners travelling to Singapore, Do-hyun wants to try chilli crab, but his first meal here consisted of bak kut teh last night.

Visiting Singapore for the very first time, the popular actor, seen recently in The Glory, also asked the crowd for more recommendations.

Despite the sweltering heat, there were hundreds who came to catch a glimpse of Do-hyun at Our Tampines Hub, with fans reaching all the way to the fourth floor walkways.

Shouts of "chicken rice," "laksa" and "roti prata" could be heard.

PHOTO: Korea Tourism Organisation

It wasn't just the Singapore audience giving Do-hyun recommendations.

The Korea Travel Fair 2023 is organised by the Korea Tourism Organisation in Singapore, and as their guest speaker, Do-hyun had recommendations about where to visit and what to eat in South Korea too.

Parts of Do-hyun's drama Hotel del Luna was filmed at the Tree of Love in Buyeo, where a giant tree stands atop Mount Seongheungsan, providing picturesque views of the valley below.

"When you stand there looking at the scenery, it'll warm your heart," Do-hyun said. "Going up the mountain isn't an issue either, since it isn't a long walk."

And when you get down, there are various restaurants selling traditional Korean food, all of it delicious, as Do-hyun insisted.

He also recommended Gunwi county, near Busan, for a glimpse at a more traditional and authentic Korean lifestyle. Parts of his new K-drama The Good Bad Mother were shot there.

PHOTO: Korea Tourism Organisation

While Do-hyun was the highlight of the Korea Travel Fair for many, the event also showcased other aspects of Korean culture — from folk music by a Pungmulnori troupe to a captivating blend of taekwondo and dance.

The Korea Travel Fair 2023 continues tomorrow at Our Tampines Hub. It brings together 225 Singaporean and South Korean personnel involved in the tourism industry to promote Korean culture and tourism with a variety of booths and showcases.

On tomorrow's agenda are performances by the Anseong Baudeogi percussion troupe at 1.30pm, interpretive dance and live art from Painters at 2pm, taekwondo mixed with performing arts from Black Dot at 3.30pm and more.

For those looking for their next travel destination, the Regional Tourism Office of Daejeon will give a talk about the city at 1pm.

ALSO READ: No photos, 'so sorry': Fan runs into newlyweds Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in on Orchard Road

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.