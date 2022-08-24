'I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions': Britney Spears cries herself to sleep most nights

Britney Spears "cries herself to sleep" as she struggles with her insecurities.

The 40-year-old star shared a heartbreaking post with her fans as she opened up about the way people portray themselves on social media and reflected on her past traumas.

She wrote: "It's crazy…social media…everybody's life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I've been utterly and completely embarrassed of my past…and who can forget those documentaries???

"So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life…well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatised by my past experience for life…

"There is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity…therapy, all of it!!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions. (sic)"

The Toxic hitmaker insisted her life isn't as it seems from her social media posts, and she insisted "in real life" she doesn't have a clue.

She continued: "My life is by no means picture perfect…I cry myself to sleep most night…I'm insecure as hell…

"I don't know how to have good posture unless I'm on camera…and I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk…

"I know you say 'but you are a performer'...well that's it !!! It's an act on stage…in real life I have no clue…and I'm working on that !!! (sic)"

Britney also discussed food, and the concept of the word "more" in the lengthy post.

She added: "I'm so lazy and I'm learning the word 'MORE'...I've never had seconds at the dinner table and I know ESPECIALLY in LA a lot of people starve themselves but it's weird…

"I WANT MORE lately…does that make me a bad person??? It's weird just the other night someone made me the best mac and cheese…I swear I wanted more so bad!!!

"But I didn't do it then I thought about it!!! Have I ever had seconds??? It's called MORE and maybe MORE isn't so bad…and opening to MORE and the DOOR!!! (sic)"