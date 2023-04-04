'I will take on even guest roles': Actress Meixin explains why she remains loyal to this production company for 8 years

When we face hard times, those who lend us a helping hand will always remain in our hearts.

AsiaOne spoke to Meixin recently at the media interviews for local drama Oppa, Saranghae!, where she shared about her career and managing her social media accounts.

The 36-year-old actress didn't have it easy in show business since making her debut in 2007.

Seven to eight years ago, she left the industry due to depression, but kept in touch with Molby Low, the founder of production company Wawa Pictures.

Upon her return to showbiz, Meixin said Molby was the first person who reached out to her to offer her a minor role in the drama Accidental Agents (2015).

Meixin has remembered his goodwill ever since, saying: "I will usually take roles from Wawa, even guest roles because I want to repay them for their kindness."

Meixin has starred in several drama productions by Wawa Pictures since then, including Crescendo (2015), The Queen (2016), Fire Up (2016).

In fact, she was having a holiday in Europe when Wawa Pictures contacted her about Oppa, Saranghae!.

As Meixin has always wanted to learn from actress Rui En, she was even more eager to join the project once she knew she could work with her.

In the drama, Rui En plays career woman Qiqi who manages to pull out of the television set her favourite K-drama male character Du Xiaojun (Kimkim). As she navigates her career, friendships and a newfound love life with the fictional Xiaojun, the actor who portrayed Xiaojun, Korean star Cha Tae-woo (also played by Kimkim), is also in Singapore and in a relationship with Qiqi's colleague Shine (Tasha Low).

Meixin plays Rui En's bestie, a bubbly tai tai who is the leader of Du Xiaojun's fan club and offers many creative ideas for Rui En.

Meixin told AsiaOne that after acting for many years, she is looking to challenge herself with roles that are different from her previous ones, or those which allows for more space for creative expression.

Meixin elaborated: "I want to play a special agent or [someone who goes] undercover in a show focused on that, for example. Even though I have played such a character previously, it was not for a show centred around spies.

"I want to play cooler characters."

She expressed that she would prefer not to take roles which do not stand out or give her space for expression, as she "did not want to use up her passion in acting" that way.

'I want to make more TikTok content'

Acting is not the only thing on her mind.

Meixin also plans to assert her presence on social media more, as she understands that social media use is widespread these days.

"As an actress I cannot just act, my fans are getting younger too, so I have to adapt to social media."

As she knows basic video editing, she is keen to produce more TikTok content to engage her followers. Specifically, she wants to create content regarding everyday life, work and society.

When asked about her thoughts on fame, she said she recognises that it's natural that most artistes, influencers and content creators want to be as popular as possible.

She shared with a can-do mindset: "I want to go with the flow. I cannot be too desperate, but I cannot do nothing either."

"As artistes, we are like products and we have to learn to market ourselves."

Oppa, Saranghae! is now available on meWATCH and will be showing on Channel 8 from April 12 onwards.



