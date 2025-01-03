'I would go too far': Tom Holland opens up about sobriety journey

Tom Holland kicked alcohol as he would "go too far" when boozing.

The Spider-Man actor, 28, began his sobriety journey by participating in Dry January in 2022 — but extended his teetotal spell when he realised how massively drink was impacting his life.

Tom, who has since launched an alcohol-free beer range, told the January/February issue of Men's Health: "My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far."

He added when he was struggling with wanting a drink, his lawyer gave him a "really poignant piece of advice" that helped him stay sober.

It was: "You'll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink."

He added: "That piece of advice really rang true to me."

Tom also told how his weeks used to end being centred around drinking.

He said: "Every Friday after work was a write-off: 'Let's get drunk and have a good time'.

"I didn't have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day."

He also said an "eye-opening moment" hit him was when he asked his younger brother to drive home from a party because Tom felt he needed to drink to enjoy himself.

Tom added he decided to stick to being sober while filming the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room in May 2022 as there were a lot of stresses involved in the production without adding to them with drinking and hangovers.

He said: "There was quite a lot of animosity on that set. It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads.

"I thought, 'If I start drinking again now, with all this going on, it's gonna get worse, right?'"

Even though he never sought help in rehab, Tom said he "leaned on" those close to him, including "family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn't know who also were sober".

He added: "I'm quite strong-willed. When I decide to do something, I'm really gonna do it."

