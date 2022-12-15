Ian Fang posts long birthday note, thanking everyone including 'haters'

Mediacorp actor Ian Fang marked his 33rd birthday today (Dec 13) with an Instagram post that comprised a litany of "thank you" notes – from his fans and family to his "haters".

Described the year he's had as "neither good nor bad", the Shanghai-born actor who's also known as one of the "8 Dukes of Caldecott Hill", wrote: "I thank my mentors, thank my fans, thank my haters, and thank everything that I've experienced thus far.

"To be able to put my money where my mouth is, is (the essence) of me, Ian Fang. I don't want to compromise anymore, nor do I wish to change. The me who loves myself will continue to advance bravely.

"To those who hate me, please don't feel apologetic. Thank you to those who scolded me, (and) thank you to those who love me… If there's anything I've done wrong, I'm apologising here! If you've wronged me, please get to know me again!" he added.

Finally, Fang revealed a birthday wish of sorts: "I've not filmed in so long, I've been constantly improving myself, waiting for a chance to be rediscovered again."

The actor's last drama was The Unbreakable Bond, which premiered in May this year.

Many left comments on the post wishing Fang a happy birthday, including Romeo Tan, Aileen Tan, Kimberly Chia, and Jayley Woo.

