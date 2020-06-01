Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

The music starts, and the cameras are rolling.

Ian Fang dances sexily, and a salacious pack of four cougars pull his clothes off, groping his chest excitedly over his singlet.

"I think they loved it," the local actor joked to AsiaOne last Friday (Jan 3) while recalling a scene from his latest drama Happy Prince.

We were at the press conference for the Channel 8 series, and the two young male leads seem to have gotten the raw end of the deal.

While Romeo Tan has had to learn how to portray a person with Tourette syndrome, Ian went through an arduous period of Muay Thai, hydro fitness, and lion dance lessons to prepare for his role.

And of course, dancing for hungry tai-tais.

From left: Denise Camillia Tan, Ian Fang, Romeo Tan
PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kwok Kar Peng

In the series, he plays Dawei, a character who takes on any job as long as it's not against the law and his morals. In the above-mentioned scene, Dawei was only supposed to dance (clothed) for the women, but they have other ideas.

The 30-year-old told us: "I was a little bit paiseh about the scene, and it was uncomfortable having the (female actresses) touch me like that. But it's my job, I have to do it.

"I have to be professional. I'd rather do it well once than to keep doing the scene again and again. Before filming the scene, the actresses and I also discussed what they would be doing."

But as weird as it was filming that scene, it was nothing compared to picking up Muay Thai for the drama, he added.

The cast of Happy Prince. Back row from left: Pan Lingling, Xiang Yun, Denise Camillia Tan, Paige Chua, and Aileen Tan. Front row from left: Ian Fang, Romeo Tan, James Seah, and Rayson Tan. 
PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kwok Kar Peng

Ian and his co-star Malaysian actress Denise Camillia Tan underwent over three hours of Muay Thai lessons, and according to him, it was the toughest of all the preparation work for this drama.

"I learn taichi in my free time, and I also picked up American boxing for my role in (Mediacorp drama) All Is Well, but Muay Thai is totally different. We had to learn the basics, and wah lau, I really wanted to die," Ian groaned in recollection.

"We had to run, skip, and do all the cardio exercises, as well as the punches, elbow strikes, and kicking the sandbag.

"This is my most physically tiring drama ever since joining showbiz."

Happy Prince will be available on meWATCH, formerly known as Toggle, from Jan 13, and on Channel 8 from Jan 15 at 9pm.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
actors Local celebrities drama series

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES