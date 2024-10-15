Ian Somerhalder regrets his behaviour on set of drama Lost

Ian Somerhalder regrets his behaviour on the set of Lost because he used to show up late and complain about the food.

The Vampire Diaries star, 45, got his big break playing Boone in the hit mystery TV show back in 2004 but the actor admits he wasn't always professional and wishes he could go back and change the way he acted.

When asked to name regrets about his career, Ian told People: "I don't think I would really change anything other than maybe with Lost.

"I maybe complained about craft service or something, showed up late twice, actually really late once. I was so tired from the night before, I slept through my alarms. That's about as far as I can go."

Ian has since stepped away from Hollywood to focus on raising his children with wife Nikki Reed and running their family farm but he looks back fondly on his time in Lost and the Vampire Diaries.

He added to the publication: "Once you reach a certain level, you're like, 'Okay, I want to focus on family and the future of farming and food and energy and the big things.' I don't need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself...

"It feels like it (the height of his fame) was yesterday. But then also too, you realise this was sort of lifetimes ago. I feel such enormous gratitude for this piece of IP and the journey and the character and all the writing both from Lost and from Vampire Diaries.

"But that path has gotten me to where I feel most authentic anyway, which is in a pair of cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses."

Ian — who is dad to daughter Bodhi, seven, and a one-year-old son — previously insisted he's happy focusing his life on his family and his work as an environmental campaigner.

He told E! News: "I stepped away from acting a little over four years ago to raise my kids, build my companies and get these films launched."

In 2020, Ian narrated the documentary Kiss the Ground, which focuses on regenerative farming and the impact of climate change.

He has always been passionate about environmental issues but fatherhood gave him a sharper focus.

He shared: "By using healthy soil management practices, we are building a secure future today, or tomorrow. And once you do have children, you realise I am no longer alone here. I am leaving this to my children...

"As a parent, you never want to have to look at your kids and say, 'I'm sorry'. You want to be able to look at your children and say, 'We did something. And as a result of that, we secured our future.'"

