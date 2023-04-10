Iconic Hong Kong comedian Richard Ng dies aged 83

Renowned comedy actor Richard Ng Yiu Hon passed away last Sunday (April 9) after his heart stopped while he was hospitalised.

Richard's untimely death was confirmed by his family members who were called down to the hospital by his doctor to bid their final farewell to the actor, reported Oriental Daily.

According to the Malaysian media outlet, Richard had been hospitalised with several tubes connected to his body. Doctors also said they had tried to revive him when his heart stopped beating, but to no avail.

In a 2021 interview, Richard revealed that he only had 10 per cent of his kidney function left, and had to undergo dialysis. His doctors also advised against a kidney transplant.

Richard first shot to fame when he starred in Michael Hui's 1976 comedy film The Private Eyes with fellow actor Sammo Hung, whom he eventually frequently collaborated with.

He is most well-known for his role in Lucky Stars (1983), alongside Sammo, Charlie Chin, Stanley Fung and John Shum.

Richard was also previously nominated twice for Best Actor Award at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his performances in Lucky Stars and Beyond the Sunset (1989).

Besides Hong Kong movies, Richard has also starred in Singapore productions — such as Channel 5 sitcom Brothers 4 with Gurmit Singh and Tay Ping Hui, and has also made cameos in other comedies like Under One Roof and Sayang Sayang.

