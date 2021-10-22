Iconic house from A Nightmare on Elm Street on sale for $4.37 million

The house from A Nightmare On Elm Street is up for sale.

The property - which can be found at 1428 N Genesee in Los Angeles, despite the film being set in Ohio - was made famous by Wes Craven's 1984 horror classic, and it's on the market for US$3.25 million (S$4.37 million).

As reported by Deadline, the two-storey Dutch colonial home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms - including an en-suite for every bedroom - and walnut floors, plus an "open retro-modern kitchen", a "grand primary suite" and a separate laundry room.

The property also comes with a detached guesthouse with a covered patio, kitchen and designer bathroom.

The movie starred Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger, and the 74-year-old actor previously admitted playing the iconic horror villain transformed his life and his career.

The star - who also starred in the V TV mini-series early in his career - explained: "I was lucky. I had the whole of the 70s playing best friends and sidekicks and then towards the end, I was everybody's favourite redneck... I'd already been established in Holly-weird and knew who I was was.

"When I did Freddy, it just banged me into international actor overnight. I'd never had that kind of success before - it was like grabbing the ring on the merry-go-round, you know. I got it - I just hung on."

Englund admitted that new technologies have since helped to fuel the success of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

And due to the popularity of various spin-offs - including other films and a TV series - Robert now believes he's on his "third generation of fans".

He said: "My career came of age during the video revolution. So, I had hit movies in the theatres and then they became hit films again when they came out on video for a whole other audience. But I had that times eight... and that's not counting the TV series.

"And not only do I have that times eight, but then I have it again with DVD and Blu-ray and cable and marathons on cable. So you get a new generation - I'm on my third generation of fans."