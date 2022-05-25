Idol singer Keung To celebrates 'freedom' at Changi Airport transit after attracting crowds at Hong Kong airport

Pop idol Keung To could finally relax in public when he arrived at Changi Airport yesterday (May 24).

Just hours before, the 23-year-old was surrounded by die-hard fans and photographers at the Hong Kong airport.

In a short clip shared on Instagram, people armed with DSLR cameras and smartphones could be seen swarming around him to get a glimpse as he went through immigration.

The hugely popular Keung To rose to fame after winning a reality competition in 2018 and is now an actor and singer in the Hong Kong boy band Mirror.

He made his solo debut in 2019 with the single No. 1 Seed and won the Most Popular Male Singer award at the Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation in 2020 and 2021. That explains the large crowd

A crowd of fans with cameras surrounded Keung To (in grey hat) at the Hong Kong airport on May 24, 2022.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Meowb

Keung To was taking a trip to the US from Hong Kong and appeared to be on a Singapore Airlines flight.

In a series of Instagram Stories, he gleamed with happiness at Changi Airport when he landed here for a transit.

He was finally not recognised by the public and was able to roam around freely.

He gently shouted in Cantonese "I am Keung To" before laughing and jumping in joy when nobody approached him.

Keung To continued to have fun by telling the ghost of a crowd not to push each other.

Another Instagram user was tagged in the Story and in their copy of the post, this caption was added: "This is the first time he could walk around so relaxed outside the office."

It's unknown why he is heading to the US but online reports say that it could be for his upcoming film Mama's Affair, for training or to film a music video.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong idol Keung To, named one of Asia's Most Influential individuals, on his drama Sometimes When We Touch

schermainechoo@asiaone.com