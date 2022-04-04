Idris Elba: I'm 'probably too old' to play James Bond

Idris Elba thinks he's "probably too old" to play James Bond.

The 49-year-old actor has previously been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007, but Idris now suspects that his window of opportunity may have closed.

Asked about the Bond links, Idris explained: "I am 50 this year. Let's say you sign up for three films - nobody wants to see Bond giving chase or beating up guys when he is 60. I am probably too old to take on the role now."

Despite this, the London-born star would still love to appear in a Bond movie one day.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "If there was a chance to be involved and the role was right for me, why not? It would be incredible to be a Bond villain."

Peaky Blinders star Kingsley Ben-Adir has also been linked to the role of Bond.

And an insider has described the 36-year-old actor as an "edgy" option for the producers.

The source said: "Kingsley is an edgy and exciting choice. He is British, sup­remely talented and handsome. At 36 he is the perfect age to take the Bond baton on for another decade."

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill previously admitted he's "keen to explore" the idea of playing a Bond villain.

The actor - who is best known for playing Superman - would love to speak to the makers of the long-running film franchise about starring in a Bond movie.

Henry - who was considered for the role before Daniel Craig was cast as 007 - said: "If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] were interested in me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."