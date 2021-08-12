Idris Elba to play Knuckles The Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

It seems that Idris Elba’s star is on the up right now and it’s certainly shining bright. After his recent outings with Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad, it seems he has landed in yet another pop culture project.

If that isn’t enough, Ben Schwartz, who is playing Sonic, responded with a ‘Who’s there?’, hinting at a potentially cheeky back and forth the characters may display in the film itself.

The official Sonic Twitter account has also shared the tweet making it, well, official.

PHOTO: Paramount Pictures

Given that Sonic was being chased by a tribe of echidnas in the first film, it seems likely that the characters will have an antagonistic relationship in the second film. However, whether it stays so throughout the film remains to be seen.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.