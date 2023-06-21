'He said if he doesn't ejaculate, it's not counted': Nono accuser claims there are 20 other victims including teen, Taiwan host goes on hiatus

Nono is the latest Taiwanese celebrity to be caught in the country's #MeToo movement after actor Chris Wang, hosts Jeffery Hsu and Mickey Huang and singer-actor Aaron Yan apologised for their past actions.

After allegations were made against the 52-year-old host on Monday (June 19), a new accuser took to social media on Tuesday morning outlining Nono's alleged sexual abuse against her.

Internet celebrity Anissa (also known as Little Red Teacher) claimed that a "Brother N" — presumed to be Nono — sexually assaulted her when she sought help from him after nearly being molested by the manager of a baseball player.

When Anissa got into his car the next day, she claimed that he slid his hands into her underwear and forced a kiss on her.

"Everything happened so fast that I was unable to react. He laughed and asked if I liked it," she wrote.

She continued that "Brother N" drove her to a dimly lit park and wanted to have a stroll with her.

"After that, he hugged me, sat me on his lap and slid his hands up my blouse to fondle my breasts, buttocks and legs. He didn't care about my response at all, it seemed that he had already decided everything," she wrote.

In her post, she also asked "Brother N's" victims to DM her.

According to Taiwanese media, after the allegations made by the two women, Nono released statements through his manager that he had no "impression of this [first] person" and "no recollections" of the events detailed by Anissa.

In response to Nono's statement, Anissa announced on Facebook that she would be conducting a press conference today.

She wrote: "There are almost 20 women who have privately messaged me. If you (Nono) can't remember the first, second, third and fourth victims, then I will help you remember them today."

'How could a friendly brother do such a despicable thing?'

At the press conference, besides sharing her experiences, Annisa revealed the extent of Nono's alleged sexual abuse by sharing the stories of other victims.

She claimed to have received many letters from other victims, among whom two to three accused Nono of penetrative rape.

Anissa read the account of one alleged victim who claimed Nono raped her in 2015.

She alleged that Nono had offered to drive her from Taipei to Neiha, but "started touching my thighs and said he liked pantyhose" in the car.

"Then he drove me into an underground carpark and pulled me into a handicap toilet. He then penetrated me without protection," Anissa read the alleged victim's statement.

"I panicked so badly afterwards that I did not do any post-sex emergency birth control. All I could think of was, 'How could a friendly brother do such a despicable thing?'"

Nono allegedly continued to stalk the accuser and contact her, and only stopped when she told him she would contact the police.

"I didn't report him as he was a celebrity and I was just an ordinary person," the statement read. "He had a big penis so it hurt really badly. This kind of person should go to hell.

"I remember his daughter had just been born then."

Anissa shared yet another victim's account, of an incident that occurred in 2011: "He asked me for my number and then, once I got into his car, he touched me and penetrated me. He said, 'As long as I did not ejaculate, it's not counted.'

"I could not resist him as he was too big and strong. He even asked me if his penis was big enough."

Another victim, who claimed to be 15 at the time of the incident, alleged that Nono brought her to his house and pretended he needed to retrieve something. Then, he pressed her on the bed and allegedly rubbed his penis against her vagina, and she ran away to escape him.

Anissa claimed that Nono used similar tactics with multiple women, usually targeting those who had just graduated and were more naive and might not report the abuse.

"After Nono stopped contacting me, I remember I was in a class conducted by Jeffery Hsu. One time, my classmate's phone rang and I saw that it was Nono who was calling her," Anissa continued.

"He was harassing many people at the same time. He would follow one person for a month to see if he got anywhere, at the same time also trying his luck with others."

Anissa explained that she did not speak up in the past as she felt that nobody would believe her or that Nono could have just said that she wanted media attention and made false accusations.

She also believed that was why "everybody suffered in silence back then".

Anissa also suffered victim-blaming from members of the public and the industry after speaking up.

She said: "Many people shamed and scrutinised how I dress and behave, saying, 'If you didn't wear [revealing clothes] then you'd have been fine!', 'Isn't it your dressing that resulted in this outcome?'

"I feel that women should have the right to dress in their own chosen styles. Men can't possibly harass every woman who is dressed revealingly!"

Nono now 'remembers'

Following Anissa's press conference, Nono made a Facebook post to announce that he will be stopping all activities in the entertainment industry to "reflect deeply".

Netizens did not take to his post kindly.

One wrote: "Didn't you have no recollection yesterday? Now you suddenly remember! This isn't about quitting showbiz to reflect, it's about facing a judicial trial."

"Go turn yourself in to the prosecutor, that is what society considers an apology," wrote another.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office said that the status of the case is unclear, but if one of the accusers files a complaint against Nono, investigations will begin into his alleged sexual abuse. No complaints have been filed so far.

