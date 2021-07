If the new 5-episode sequel series by Netflix left a bad taste in your mouth, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, let’s not forget that not too long ago, there once was a great series that ran on Cartoon Network’s Toonami for two years from 2002 to 2004, called He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

In fact, you can binge-watch the complete 39-episode (Two seasons) series via the YouTube playlist below. It should be well worth your time:

This article was first published in Geek Culture.