'If V and Gong Yoo's features combined': South Korean barista gains viral fame for resembling BTS idol and actor

When someone gets touted as a famous person's lookalike, it's often a case of meh, if I squint.

This is not one of those situations.

Choi Kwang-hyun is a South Korean barista who shares photos of his work, daily life and travels on Instagram, where he has gained a substantial following of 72,000.

Many of the top comments on his posts are similar — BTS fans noting his striking resemblance to band member V.

"I went into the comment section only to see if other people think he looks like Taehyung (V's real name)," a netizen wrote.

Another comment on the same post reads: "I thought this was Taehyung from BTS at first glance."

In the videos he shares, some BTS fans point to the similarities being more than skin-deep, as they think Choi's mannerisms are akin to V's as well.

Choi's latest post has some netizens calling him "Taehyung's twin" while others have found a resemblance to another South Korean star, actor Gong Yoo.

Ironically, the 44-year-old's breakthrough performance was in a 2007 romantic comedy titled Coffee Prince.

"If V and Gong Yoo's features combined," a comment read.

While many have flocked to Choi's Instagram to see his resemblance to the K-pop idol and actor, some have stayed for the man's posts about coffee and travelling.

In a post Choi made about going to Busan alone on a whim, netizens have asked him to film a vlog and given their own recommendations on solo travel.

One netizen who initially clicked on his post because Choi is V's lookalike concluded: "You are handsome and ooze peace."

