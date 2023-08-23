'If we don't take a photo, we'd let our ancestors down': Brothers Christopher and Frederick Lee make rare appearance together

They are real-life brothers, belong to the same talent management agency and even starred in the same drama at least once.

But somehow, actors Christopher Lee and Frederick Lee just don't make public appearances together.

Last Sunday (Aug 20), Frederick, 47, posted on Instagram a photo of him posing with his brother Christopher, 52, at a Cartier event in Taipei.

"This is the second time we have attended the same event in almost 50 years. If we don't take a photo, we'd let our ancestors down," he wrote.

Christopher replied with a simple "Hahaha" in the comments section.

Both have shifted their careers to Taiwan in recent years, with Christopher last seen in the drama Port of Lies and Frederick in Taiwan Crime Stories.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwK_mLlJLq9/?img_index=1[/embed]

