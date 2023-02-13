'If you go by your own thoughts only, you become a scary person': What Kang Daniel reveals at Singapore concert

Fans don't go to a concert just to hear their favourite singer belt out their biggest hits. Often, it's also to devour the personal information they reveal about themselves.

Korean pop star Kang Daniel was in Singapore for his First Parade concert on Saturday (Feb 11) and it was his first time back in town since 2019.

Apart from the initial audio issues, the concert held at Singapore Indoor Stadium was all saccharine sweet with Daniel's dazzling and toothy grins.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame as the first-place winner of the second season of reality competition series Produce 101 in 2017, performed popular hits such as Antidote, Paranoia, Jealous and Upside Down.

One of the highlights of the concert was when he answered random — and weird — questions about himself. In this segment, he had to choose one of the two options shown on the screen.

One question was on how he makes important decisions: Does he follow his own thoughts or does he consult his team?

Kang Daniel as he introduces his dance crew last Saturday (Feb 11) at his First Parade concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Without hesitation, Daniel replied through a translator: "Of course, with my team. If I think about it by myself, it's kinda dangerous… If you go by your own thoughts only, you become a scary person. Yup, we are a team."

He is not a team player who follows blindly, however. He is proud of his own views: "I have my own instincts and usually follow my own opinion. I have never failed from Uber Eats or Grab Eats."

It seems like Daniel is proud of his food choices, though some might not agree with the food question he was asked in this segment.

Would he prefer pizza without cheese, or Coke without carbonation?

After some hesitation, he chose the former as Coke without carbonation is no longer Coke. "It's just sugar water," he concluded.

Kang Daniel performing at his First Parade concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Saturday (Feb 11).

PHOTO: AsiaOne

In another weird question, he was asked if he prefers to have the upper body of a fish and a human lower body, or the opposite.

It was even specified as a side note that he would not be allowed to wear clothes, leading Daniel to chuckle.

He decided: "Upper body of a human. Having a human lower body doesn't seem right. I will lose all my friends because fish have a low IQ so even with human legs, I will walk around like a fish."

He also shared his perspective with regards to work and money.

One of the questions was on whether he preferred to go home on time and receive a regular income, or do double the work and get double the income.

"I don't care about money that much. The most important thing to me is happiness, so I don't mind about money," he confessed candidly, and that seemed to draw fans' solidarity as they roared.

Another work question asked which makes him angrier: Trying his best but not getting the outcome he wants, or not trying his best but still getting the outcome he wants.

"The second option turns out to be as I have expected, so I will be less angry. The first one is so annoying as I experience that often, and that doesn't feel good."

On whether he would prefer to be the oldest or youngest child, Daniel said: "I am technically the oldest child already, so I want to become the youngest one. I want to get the red packet from my older brothers. Never received it before as I'm always the one who gave."

At the end of the segment, he shared his amused sentiments: "The questions weren't that tough but the mermaid question got stuck in my head… it's the worst question. Hope you got to know more about me, but I am not sure what you got to know about me though."

