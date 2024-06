'If you have nothing nice to say, shut up': Adele schools audience member who shouted 'Pride sucks' at her concert

Adele taught an audience member a lesson after they shouted "Pride sucks" at her concert.

The 36-year-old singer — who has a huge LGBTQ+ following — was performing one of her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency shows at Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she shut down the homophobic heckler.

She fumed: "Are you f****** stupid? Don't be so f****** ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?"

The pop star ally has shown her support for Pride on many occasions.

In 2016, after the horrific massacre of LGBTQ people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, she said onstage: "I would like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando and at Pulse nightclub last night…

"The LGBTQ community, they're like my soul mates since I was really young, so I'm very moved by it."

And the Grammy winner previously declared her song I Set Fire To The Rain is a "gay anthem".

What's more, Adele even became a minister and married her comedian pal Alan Carr and his husband, and she loves to party at all the popular gay bars.

The singer has also received many thank you messages and letters from fans who felt able to come out because of her.

She told Out magazine: "I get a lot of mail from people who tell me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and really comfortable with who they are, which I love."

