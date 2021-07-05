If you were wondering, seems like that is Adam Demos' actual penis on Netflix series Sex/Life

Warning: NSFW

If you've never heard of the new Netflix series Sex/Life before, you would probably have after the past weekend.

And that's because the internet is abuzz with a full-frontal nude shower scene that involves Australian actor Adam Demos and his, um, 'tool'.

For those who aren't in the know, here's the 411.

Sex/Life revolves around a suburban wife and mother Billie (played by Sarah Shahi), who takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her on a collision course with her wild-child past. In this case, it leads her straight to her ex-boyfriend Brad (played by Adam).

Billie's husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) decides to check out the competition, leading to an encounter in the gym showers where he sneaks a peek at what Brad is packing.

It is a wet and steamy scene — in more ways than one — and as Brad turns around slowly, the camera graciously lingers on the money shot long enough for viewers to realise that Brad is packing.

Oh boy, someone turn the temperature down in here because it is getting too hot to handle.

While numerous viewers left their collective jaws on the floor from the impressively massive display — check TikTok if you don't believe us — Cooper, unfortunately, felt disheartened and groaned in disappointment as he beat his ineffectual fists against the wall.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Netflix

We don't get a full-frontal look at Cooper but from his reaction, it's highly likely that he doesn't measure up.

As for that titillating moment (which we absolutely didn't rewatch at all), a big question hung over everyone's heads: Was it real or did Adam use a prosthetic?

Well, considering that Hollywood actors such as Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum and Mark Wahlberg have all used prosthetics before, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

But some claims have surfaced that pointed to the fact that Adam's bulge is indeed his own.

On their Instagram Story over the weekend, pop culture's famous 'gossip queen' Deuxmoi shared a message from an anonymous source who claimed to have personal knowledge that Adam wasn't using a prosthetic. That message isn't available anymore since Instagram Stories are only up for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, UK tabloid Daily Mail reported that people claiming to be Adam's hometown friends confirmed to Australian radio personality Em Rusciano that the actor definitely went au naturale for that scene.

Look Ma, no prosthetic!

Perhaps, though, the most convincing evidence has to be an interview the actor did with Entertainment Weekly on June 25 where he talked about sex scenes, nudity, and letting it all hang freely in front of the camera.

While he didn't explicitly say that the shower scene was all him, he did confirm that there was no body double used during the nude scenes and he was okay with all the nudity — even the display in the shower.

The 36-year-old said: "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute. That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have — and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."

Surprisingly, he was very modest about what he had to offer below the belt.

When asked if he thought the scene would get tongues wagging, he replied: "I don't know. Maybe, maybe not. We'll see..."

Guess he didn't realise how wrong he would be as it was taking over most of our social media feeds during the weekend.

Well, after a tiring week of work, it's probably safe to say this was pretty much a happy ending that everyone definitely didn't know they wanted until it happened.

Oh, and if you're curious, it's episode three. You're welcome.

bryanlim@asiaone.com