Iggy Azalea quits Twitter to escape platform's 'bad vibes'

Iggy Azalea has quit Twitter in order to escape the platform's "bad vibes".

The 33-year-old rap star has taken to the micro-blogging platform to reveal that she intends to take a break from Twitter - and Iggy isn't sure if she'll ever return.

The Fancy hitmaker - who has more than seven million followers on the platform - wrote: "Right now Twitter is feeling overwhelmingly full of bad vibes and so I'm dipping for a while and honestly I don't know that I'll be coming back on here at all.

"Who knows!? but I will be on Instagram if you wanna head over there to say hi. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Iggy previously lashed out at Twitter after her blue tick unexpectedly returned to her profile.

The rap star wrote at the time: "Why tf is the checkmark back and how do I get it off me. (sic)"

Iggy initially lost her blue tick after Elon Musk - the billionaire businessman who acquired the company in 2022 - introduced a subscription service called Twitter Blue, which asked users to pay for their blue-tick status.

However, Iggy insisted she wasn't interested in subscribing to the service, and she also complained about other aspects of the platform.

She said: "This dumb a** app really just logged me off and said unusual activity. I'm going to bed before I get locked out for months. Byeeee (sic)"

By contrast, Iggy has enjoyed huge success with her OnlyFans account, which she launched earlier this year.

The rapper previously explained that she joined the platform because she was tired of other people profiting from her image.

She said on The High Low podcast: "I've made a lot of people so much money off my body, and I got the smallest cut off my own f***ing body. And my own work, and my own ideas."

