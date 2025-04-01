'I'll help her remember': Show Lo reveals mum has Alzheimer's disease

Taiwanese singer Show Lo revealed that his mum has been battling Alzheimer's disease for the past few years.

In a post on his social media accounts last Friday (March 28), the 45-year-old shared that he initially had no intention of revealing his mum's condition to the public. However, those who had interacted with the 66-year-old in the past two to three years felt that there was "something strange [with her] but couldn't put their finger on it".

He wrote: "Today, I would personally reveal to everyone. Yes, my mum is an Alzheimer's disease patient."

Show added that those who had spoken to his mum for more than five minutes would notice that she would repeat the same topic and ask the same questions again.

"If you happen to meet her again the next day, you may be surprised to find that it's as if she had pressed a restart button in her mind, because to her, every day is a new beginning, without worries or memories of the past. Everyone and everything is new to her and being known for the first time," he shared.

Show said there were also occasions when he brought her to a place they had never visited before and yet, she would recall to him her 'memories' of the previous times they were there. He would then "listen and accompany her silently through the images in her mind".

He added that Hawaii was the last place where he and his parents went for a vacation together. Show's father died in 2005 at the age of 50 from liver cancer.

"The memories of the place can make my mum a little more excited and stir some emotions in her. I really hope these can stay in her mind for a little longer and not be erased by time so quickly," Show said.

Towards the end of his post, he said he felt more at ease now that he has revealed her condition and hoped everyone would still continue to interact with her if they meet.

"If she accidentally brought trouble to you, I'm sorry, please forgive us because she really didn't mean it.

"Now, my only wish is for my mum to be healthy and live happily. As for her memories, don't worry about them, leave it all to me and I'll help her remember," he concluded.

Show's manager told Taiwanese media in an interview on the same day that Show and his mum had been managing the situation for many years where her condition gradually deteriorated.

"Show will now accompany her for walks whenever he is free and bring her to the hospital for treatment to slow down the progression of symptoms," he said.

