'I'm 30 and too old for this': Selena Gomez quits social media a day after becoming most-followed on Instagram

Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media just a day after regaining her title as Instagram's most-followed woman.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress — who, with 382 million followers, has broken the record set by Kylie Jenner in January 2022 — has decided to step away from "everything", hinting she is tired of online drama after fans tried to stoke up a row between her and the Kardashians star.

She said in a TikTok Live clip: "I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

The Only Murders in the Building star's decision comes after a TikTok user posted a video earlier this week accusing Kylie of mocking Selena's eyebrows, which both stars were quick to dismiss.

Kylie — who has 380 million Instagram followers — commented: "This is reaching, u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly [sic]."

Selena replied: "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie [sic]!"

The My Mind and Me singer had said she felt "so blessed" to have become Instagram's most-followed woman again.

She said: "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world. I just couldn't be happier."

But earlier this month, Selena — who only returned to Instagram in January following a four-year hiatus — branded social media a "waste of time" and admitted that now that she employs an assistant to manage her various platforms, doesn't even have access to the photo-sharing site on her personal phone.

She said: "I never got the chance to go to an actual high school. The world was my high school for the longest time, and I started getting inundated with information that I didn't want.

"I went through a hard time in a break-up and I didn't want to see any of the [feedback] — not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else.

"There'd be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one.

"People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn't do it anymore.

"It was a waste of my time."

