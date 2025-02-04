'I'm actually not so perfect': Jeanette Aw starts video series to show 'truest self'

You may know her from her dramas and as a judge on the baking competition Creme De La Creme , but how is she like behind the glitz and glam?

In a recent episode of Just Swipe Lah! hosted by Juin Teh, local actress Jeanette Aw teased Unscripted JA - an upcoming video series that she says will show how she's like in private.

"Oftentimes, audiences only see the role I play or my formal self when doing interviews… I've been thinking about this idea for a long time and I thought it's time for a new attempt," said the 45-year-old.

"For me, it's also stepping out of my comfort zone because wanting to present the truest version of me to everyone is actually not easy."

She shared there will be three segments in JA Unscripted: Bake Break, Unplugged and Heart to Heart.

In Bake Break, she'll bake with a guest, while in Unplugged, she'll complete challenges set up by her production team. In Heart to Heart, she'll do activities and chat with a friend in a "comfortable setting".

So far, she has invited actors Dennis Chew, Tay Ping Hui, Cynthia Koh and Qi Yuwu as well as singers Serene Koong, Tan Diya and Carrie Yeo.

Juin, 34, asked: "I heard that your first day of filming was very exciting… You cried, got teased and cried again."

Jeanette revealed the guest that day was Ping Hui.

"I told Ping Hui, actually I was very touched. Because when I texted him [to come on the series], he agreed immediately… When I told him, I cried while talking about it," she said.

Dennis, who was also in the Just Swipe Lah! episode, added the choice of guests was of utmost importance in order to see the real Jeanette.

The 51-year-old explained: "These guests will let you see that although Jeanette looks very smart, she is in fact sometimes very blur in private."

The video then cut to a shot of Jeanette walking smack into an oven door while teaching Dennis how to bake.

After he gushed earnestly about her beauty and how she's someone "you will never get tired of watching", Jeanette talked about what she hoped viewers will get from watching her series.

"I will share some of my experiences and thoughts. When they watch it, they may resonate with it. And they may see that other people have had such an experience and so they are not alone," she said.

"They'll see that privately, I'm actually not so perfect."

[embed]https://youtu.be/5WjC9AVqXk4?si=oh7SVXzZUu1Mh6V0[/embed]

In an Instagram post yesterday (Feb 3), Jeanette shared some behind-the-scenes photos from filming JA Unplugged and said that starting the series was "pretty daunting".

"But having a team that shares the same passion and vision makes the journey so much more fun. I'm excited for what's to come!" she added.

The series will be available on YouTube and TikTok, with its release date still pending.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFmcALQzF3R/?img_index=5&igsh=MXJjNm83MWRoMzhnNg==[/embed]

[[nid:714177]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.