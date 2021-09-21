'I'm in awe': Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez for her 'effect on the world'

Ben Affleck has praised girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for her "effect on the world".

The 48-year-old actor says he's in "awe" of his partner who he "can only stand by and admire with respect".

Speaking to AdWeek, he gushed: "All I can tell you is that I have seen first hand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of colour approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them.

He added: "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is.

"At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.

"That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

Last month, Ben's close friend Matt Damon revealed he really wants Ben and Jennifer to stay together.

The Stillwater star suggested there's "no one" who wants to see Ben's romance with Jennifer go the distance more than him, as he really wants them both to be "happy".

When asked if he thought Ben and Jennifer would make it, he told The Carlos Watson Show: "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am.

"They're both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

Matt has previously spoken about his pal's relationship, as he said last month he was "so happy" for the couple amid their rekindled romance.

He said at the time: "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported 52-year-old Jennifer - who previously dated Ben between 2002 and 2004 - is "fully committed" to her partner, but they aren't planning on getting married any time soon.