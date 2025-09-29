'I'm fighting quietly day by day': Single's Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung diagnosed with leukemia

Former Single's Inferno and Physical: 100 contestant Cha Hyun-seung has revealed that he has leukemia.

The 34-year-old dancer and actor posted about his cancer diagnosis on his Instagram on Saturday (Sept 27), writing that his life had come to "an abrupt halt" back in early June when he was rushed to the emergency room.

"Until then, I had passed the final audition for all the projects I'd dreamt of and was running towards my goals — but a diagnosis of leukemia brought everything to a stop."

Hyun-seung added that he initially couldn't accept his diagnosis and couldn't tell anyone, "filled with fear and confusion" every day.

"Now, with time, I finally feel ready to speak honestly," he continued. "I'm currently undergoing treatment, fighting quietly day by day."

Accompanying his message was a series of photos of Hyun-seung's hospital journey. In one, he can be seen with a shaved head but smiling brightly, hand up to his eye in a V-pose.

In another, he is in a wheelchair receiving an IV drip.

"The road ahead is still long, but I am determined to overcome it," he wrote. "My dreams and passion are still alive, and I'm holding on, waiting for the day I can stand once again on stage and in front of the camera."

He thanked his supporters and poignantly ended his message with: "Today, I'm practising hope."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPF20mrk1iS/[/embed]

Hyun-seung was met with well-wishes from others in the K-pop industry, including both members of TVXQ.

"I was surprised because it was so sudden. Take care of yourself and get well soon!" commented Changmin.

Yunho wrote: "If you only think of good things, you can overcome it! See you when you come back!"

Other well-wishers included rappers Yoon Mi-rae, Tiger JK and Beenzino, singer-actor Taecyeon from 2PM, Gyuri from Kara and Kard's BM, model Yuri Park and Korean-American actress Arden Cho.

Single's Inferno co-star Oh Jin-taek commented: "Hyun-seung, let's do our best! Fighting!"

On Monday, Hyun-seung posted an Instagram Story sharing his gratitude at the level of "care and support" he has received since his initial Instagram post.

He also sent his heartfelt support to his fellow patients.

"Let's stay strong together until the very end."

Initially a backup dancer, Hyun-seung gained popularity through appearances in reality shows including Single's Inferno (2021), Street Man Fighter (2022), Physical: 100 (2023) and World of Street Woman Fighter (2025).

He also delved into acting with a guest appearance in the drama Celebrity (2023) before landing a lead role in The Bedmate Game: Sharehouse (2024).

