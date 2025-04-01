'I'm a fool': Japanese comedian apologises after sexually harassing Mei Nagano to tears on TV

Japanese comedian Egashira 2:50, also known as Hideharu Egashira, is in hot water for sexually harassing actress Mei Nagano on live television.

On an episode of variety show All-Star Thanksgiving which aired on March 29, the 59-year-old, who often shows up bare-chested as part of his act, chased 25-year-old Mei up a flight of stairs on a tiered area for guests.

Mei, visibly surprised, could be seen crying and covering her face as Egashira 2:50 stuck his tongue out and made licking motions. He also told Mei to be his "woman".

In video clips circulating on the internet, some of the guests — including idols Shunsuke Michieda from Naniwa Danshi and Sota Nakajima from Fantastics and actors Hiroshi Abe and Dean Fujioka — could be seen getting up from their seats to try to stop him and also shielding Mei.

The clips went viral, with many questioning why the broadcaster TBS aired the episode and demanding an apology.

"Sexually harassing a woman is not a laughing matter. How could they film and air this?" said one netizen.

"Was this supposed to make people laugh? Mei looked scared to death and ended up in tears," remarked another.

Another wrote: "TBS should apologise to Mei."

However, some sided with Egashira 2:50, with one netizen criticising those who came after him.

"It's obviously scripted. The people he hugged were all okay, and it was carefully thought out. There are so many boring people," the netizen added.

"Egashira 2:50 just wanted to make the show fun," said another.

'I'm a fool who keeps making mistakes'

[embed]https://youtu.be/pMMO5IAapa0?si=62PeI6Z2WJESZCZc[/embed]

On March 30, Egashira 2:50 uploaded an apology to his YouTube channel.

In the 16-minute video, which amassed 3.1 million views overnight, he knelt on the floor and bowed.

"I'm sorry if I hurt Mei's feelings… This time it isn't TBS' fault. It's all my fault. I've been a comedian for 37 years and I've always had this [comedic] style, so I'm a fool who keeps making mistakes. I'm sorry," he said, adding the programme was unscripted.

On her radio show Mei Nagano's All Night Nippon X held at midnight on March 31, Mei addressed the incident.

"It was my first time meeting him. Just like when you see him on TV, he moves with incredible sharpness. He moves with such sharpness that you wonder how a person can move like that. I was overwhelmed and thought, 'Wow, that's amazing!'" she said.

"Then he came to see me. But it was so sudden that I was surprised."

She added she was caught "completely off-guard": "I was just surprised and cried, just like you cry when you yawn, which is a normal physiological phenomenon. I thought that showing my tears would cause misunderstandings, so I hid my face."

Later that day, the official X account for All-Star Thanksgiving issued a statement, admitting that Egashira 2:50's stunt was "not appropriate for the programme".

They apologised to Mei, the other celebrity guests and viewers, adding: "We sincerely ask that you refrain from making any malicious comments about the performers in this incident."

