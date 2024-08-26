'I'm graduating from Yes 933': DJ Lim Peifen leaves radio for news and current affairs

After more than two decades of hosting with local Chinese radio station Yes 933, DJ Lim Peifen is leaving the airwaves behind for good.

In a joint Instagram post with Yes 933 today (Aug 26), they posted a video of the 41-year-old presenting throughout the years, ending with her waving goodbye to the camera as she walked away.

In the caption, they wrote: "After accompanying you on the radio for close to 20 years, Peifen is graduating from Yes 933!"

But this is not goodbye for good, as she would be joining the Chinese news and current affairs team at Mediacorp.

Peifen shared in a report published by 8World today that when she took a year off her career in 2022 to recharge, she had thought about switching careers. After taking a play therapy course recently, she is even more adamant on her decision as she realised she had been in her "comfort zone" for more than 20 years and "didn't have enough courage" before to try new things.

She also emphasised that her departure doesn't mean she had grown tired of radio broadcasting, but that she is unable to contribute more to the radio station and it's time for her to learn and contribute somewhere else.

On her new job, Peifen shared: "I am undergoing training and getting myself familiarised with the news and current affairs environment."

While she did not reveal her exact position in the news team, she said the pressure and fear from joining a new field are "positive" and a "driving force" for her.

Despite meeting setbacks and feeling that she didn't do well enough during training, she likes her present state.

"I haven't been so excited for a long time, which makes me want to work harder to improve. I am grateful that after more than 20 years, I still have the motivation and inspiration," Peifen said.

Netizens were surprised by her announcement and while they were sad that she is leaving, they also wished her all the best.

A netizen wrote: "After listening to Yes 933 for more than 20 years, a familiar voice is going to leave us and we will definitely feel reluctant. But no matter what, leaving is not an end but a beginning of another journey. All the best to you, Peifen."

"Thank you for your 20 years of contribution. I wish you a wonderful and fulfilling life after graduation!" another netizen commented.

Peifen's last day with Yes 933 will be on Aug 30.

