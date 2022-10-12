‘I’m just filming here, sorry if I disturb anybody’: Carrie Wong, terrified of the supernatural, had to act in Soul Detective during ghost month

If you were scared of heights, would you work as a skydiving instructor?

Most of us wouldn’t do what frightens us as a job, but being terrified of the supernatural didn’t stop local actress Carrie Wong from acting in the upcoming Chinese series Soul Detective, even when filming took place during the seventh month in the lunar calendar, known as the ghost month.

The 28-year-old told AsiaOne during the Localicious event on Saturday (Oct 8): “I’m very, very scared of the supernatural, so I can’t watch horror shows or I’ll have nightmares or not be able to sleep at night.

“I’m oversensitive and overthink a lot of things.”

When it came to filming, she would announce her presence to any potential supernatural entities at the location.

She added she is superstitious and it is something that she has practised since young, if only to make herself feel “easy and comfortable”.

“We were filming Soul Detective during the lunar seventh month,” she said. “If we filmed at night, I would announce, ‘I’m just filming here, sorry if I disturb anybody.’

“If I did something wrong, I’d apologise and say, ‘I’m just working here, I’ll be gone within an hour or two.’”

Localicious was a Mediacorp event that took place on Oct 8 and 9 at Our Tampines Hub that included meet-and-greet sessions with the cast of the latest Mediacorp dramas such as Dark Angel, Healing Heroes, Soul Detective and Third Rail.

Soul Detective follows Ding, a police officer from the netherworld who is on a mission to hunt down three evil spirits who have escaped into the human world. Ding accidentally possesses the body of a human policeman Peh Ye, and the two of them subsequently strike a deal to assist each other in their respective missions.

Carrie plays Jieshan, a human police detective as well, but a sceptic who refuses to believe anything supernatural is going on.

The drama also features James Seah as her love interest, Bryan Wong, Guo Liang, Jesseca Liu, Jeremy Chan, Cavin Soh and Priscelia Chan.

Carrie also recounted a supernatural encounter that happened when she was young — her family went on a holiday that turned particularly spooky.

During a trip to Malaysia when she was 12 or 13, they booked an apartment to stay at, and Carrie recalled: “Everyone in my family experienced or saw something [strange] except me, but I fell very ill and had a high fever.

“My cousin said that she could hear someone singing in the showers, and we thought maybe someone downstairs was being loud. But my mum said she felt somebody jumping on the bed, she felt the bed moving.”

She also recalled that the family almost got into a car accident right after they left the apartment.

She said: “My dad was driving, so on our way out, he checked for traffic and saw there were no vehicles. But suddenly, there was a big bus [coming straight at us] blaring its horn and it was scary.”

You can catch Soul Detective on Channel 8 from Nov 21 every Monday to Friday at 9pm, or stream it on meWATCH.

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.