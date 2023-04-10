'I'm just a simple boy from Woodlands': Das DD becomes first Indian nominee and winner at Star Awards 2023

Award ceremonies are always emotional affairs, especially for first-time winners.

Dharmadasa D Dharamahsena, better known as Das DD, was in tears as he received Best Rising Star at Star Awards 2023 on Sunday night (April 9) for hosting #JustSwipeLah.

Not only was this his first award, the 33-year-old is also the first person of Indian origin to be nominated at the Star Awards, and subsequently became its first Indian winner.

"I actually brought an Indian traditional costume, I can put it on later," Das told local media backstage.

"I think a lot of us limit ourselves in our minds, and sometimes society limits us, but I think it’s important for us to ignore these things and do what we need to do."

Das added to "the children out there" that anything is possible.

"If you thought that your dream is too big — I’m just a simple boy from Woodlands, and now I’m the first Indian to be nominated and win at Star Awards," he said.

Even during his backstage interview, Das was holding back tears.

"I wanted to give up many times. I’m speechless, I have never gotten an award in my life, nothing at all. To be nominated and receive the award, I’m just really happy," he said.

He added that his teary display was because he had been "bottling up my emotions in anticipation of the event" earlier, and trying not to think about whether he would win.

"So the moment they read my name, I just let it all out," he said.

'I guess the stars aligned'

PHOTO: Mediacorp

When AsiaOne asked if he considered himself a late bloomer for receiving his first award at 33, Das disagreed.

He said: "In this industry, we put an age to success and tag age to success, but I feel that we can be successful at any age.

"I wouldn’t consider this late, I consider this perfect timing. I guess the stars are aligned."

Das reckoned that, a few years ago, he would not have been prepared for his current success.

"I wouldn’t say I’m a late bloomer, I’d just say that I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by very good people, to be given an opportunity," he added.

That doesn't mean Das doesn't recognise his own abilities.

When asked what gave him a special edge, Das responded: "I'm a humorous person and my sense of humour is special. I can speak four languages too.

"But okay lah, I think I should be more modest."

ALSO READ: I hope to portray a gay character next: Star Awards 2023 Best Actor Richie Koh

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.