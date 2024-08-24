I'm lucky I don't have people telling me what to do, says Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter feels "lucky" no one tries to tell her what to do.

The 25-year-old pop star loves writing her own songs and, at this stage of her career, Sabrina doesn't welcome a lot of external input.

The blonde beauty - who has just released her new album, Short n' Sweet - told the Guardian newspaper: "I'm very lucky that I don't have people around me telling me what to do - I'm also a Taurus, so if they did, I'd probably get a little stubborn."

Asked if she's a tyrant in the studio, Sabrina replied: "I'm a tyrant in life."

Sabrina is determined to be open and honest with her songwriting. But the Espresso hitmaker is aware of the potential pitfalls.

Discussing the impact of existing in a social media era, Sabrina said: "It's not what I signed up for, but I can't really help when I was born".

"I want to be honest - I want to just write about what's happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory, and I just have to be like… OK!"

Sabrina is riding high on the success of Espresso, the first single from her sixth album Short'n'Sweet and is now considered one of 2024's biggest pop stars - a decade after she released her first single.

She added to The Guardian: "Full transparency: I've never really been on charts until quite recently, so it's a newfound, like… I'm interested.

"It's not the reason I write music and it's not the reason I'll ever write music. It's like the sprinkles on top of the sundae."

Sabrina was raised in small-town Pennsylvania and kicked off her career as a child actor aged 11, with a role in Girl Meets World, before signing a deal with Disney's Hollywood Records.

She added from a young age she had "no plan-B mentality" when it came to her showbiz career.