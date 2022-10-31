‘I’m more interested in my plants’: Jacelyn Tay says she needs no man, not even for sex

Some of us may claim we don’t need a man, but actress-turned-health coach Jacelyn Tay really lives by the philosophy.

The 47-year-old took to Instagram today (Oct 31) to share a photo she took with her “beloved aunty” from Switzerland.

While she was willing to concede to her aunt when it came to feeding her son Zavier ice-cream, the one thing the two disagreed on was relationships.

Jacelyn wrote: “When I told her I haven’t had a boyfriend since I divorced in 2018 and am not interested in dating or meeting any man — I’m more interested in my plants — she said, ‘Sweetie, it is good to find a partner.’”

Jacelyn then justified that she is happy with her son, mother, siblings, “many bffs”, and considers her health-coaching business as her love.

“I’m happy, well-balanced, peaceful now,” she revealed.

She added: “What do I want to do with that person whom I’d get as a partner? Take care of me? I don’t need that, actually.”

What about sex, then?

“Sorry, I’m way more spiritual than that,” Jacelyn wrote.

“Someone to confide in? Erm, I have God who knows better. Share burden? Well, I am financially healthy. Share happiness? I’ve got plenty of precious family members and friends to share with. So what am I going to do with him?”

Jacelyn added that she didn’t believe in partnering out of necessity or marriage as a transaction.

Instead, she just believed in love, and claimed there was “no sound reason” to the way she felt, just like her love for her Monstera albo plant.

“I have loved it since the day I loved plants. It just resonates with my vibe, period,” she mused.

“Being near it, the sight of it, struck a chord in my heart, and it played a beautiful melody thereafter.”

It’s not just plants that she loves unconditionally and without reason, she added that she loves her son “no matter what” too.

Before finding her own true love, she claimed she had to make sure “my vibe is pure and genuine in the eyes of God”.

Despite the single-mindedness about houseplants, the statement did ring true with her followers.

One comment on the post read: “I always felt bad thinking I should put my kids first before thinking about separation. But I feel that I will really be happier alone with my kids.”

“I am also a happy single mum and I’m 57 years old,” another comment read. “I am retired now and happily single.”

