'I'm not okay': DJ Koo responds to wife Barbie Hsu's death, celeb friends pay tribute

DJ Koo has briefly responded to the media about his wife Barbie Hsu's death.

When Ilgan Sports contacted the 55-year-old Korean musician, whose real name is Koo Jun-yup, he confirmed that it was "not fake news". He was reportedly unable to contain the sadness in his voice as he added: "I'm not okay."

Taiwanese actress-host Barbie died yesterday (Feb 2) aged 48. She had complications from pneumonia after contracting the flu while on a family trip to Japan.

She and DJ Koo, who previously dated in the 1990s, rekindled their romance and registered their marriage on Feb 8, 2022, and were just about to celebrate their third anniversary.

Barbie's sister Dee, 46, announced her death to the media today: "I am thankful to have been her sister in this life, and I will always be grateful to her and miss her. Barbie, rest in peace. I will always love you. Together, remember forever."

Barbie also had two young children from a previous marriage to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

Taiwanese actress Pace Wu, a close friend of Barbie's, told Next Apple in an interview that she had travelled from Hokkaido to Tokyo to join the family on their vacation.

Instead, the 46-year-old ended up in the hospital with Dee and the family during Barbie's final moments.

"It's really heartbreaking to send off my beloved best friend," she told reporters tearfully. "I will always remember her kindness and her beauty.

"I will never forget Barbie, who always told me she loved me at the end of every phone call."

Celebrities pay tribute

Barbie's celebrity friends expressed their shock and paid tribute to her.

Vivian Hsu posted in an Instagram Story: "My dear, RIP. Kindness will continue to be around. Love will always be here."

Singer Christine Fan made a blacked out Instagram post for Barbie.

Her husband, former host-actor Blackie Chen, and Barbie had dated for seven years. They remained friends, and Blackie posted a photo of them with Barbie, DJ Koo and Dee a week ago, reportedly attending the wedding dinner of Taiwanese producer Wang Wei-chung's daughter.

"Still can't believe it! Still very shocked! We met just before the Chinese New Year," Taiwanese singer-host Matilda Tao wrote in a Facebook post. "At that time, you were so beautiful, had such a bright smile and looked so happy.

"I didn't expect that life would be so unpredictable... I hope everyone will take good care of yourselves and cherish the people around you."

Barbie's Meteor Garden (2001) castmate Ken Chu posted on Weibo: "Alas, it was a bolt from the blue" with praying hands emojis.

He also posted a black photo in Instagram Stories and reposted one of the cast: Himself, Barbie, Vic Chou, Jerry Yan and Vanness Wu.

Actress Wang Yue, also known as Moon Wang and who played Barbie's mother in the hit series, posted on Facebook: "There is nothing more unacceptable than taking away the life of Barbie, who was the truest and kindest person.

"It is really too painful and sad."

She added in the post that she and Barbie had maintained a relationship akin to mother and daughter even after the drama ended.

Barbie had been supportive of all of Wang Yue's stage plays, promoting them to her audience and even visiting Hsinchu to take a group photo with her.

"And when news of (my husband) Hugh Lee's passing broke, Barbie was the first one to call," the 59-year-old added.

Her on-screen dad Alex Dung told the media that the last time they had met in person was five or six years ago, when he helped her get an endorsement deal, but that they had last shared Chinese New Year's greetings on Jan 24.

"We greet each other every year, and she actually didn't have many friends in the entertainment industry, especially after she got married and had children," he said.

Alex, 59, praised her for her dedication to filming Meteor Garden, and said: "Her life was really too short. I will pray for her, and then I will pay my respects after her family has things settled."

Meteor Garden producer Angie Chai also wrote on Facebook: "We've had so many good times. You are just like my own sister, so brave, smart, beautiful and full of justice…"

She added that Barbie had last contacted her in September 2024.

"I can't accept that this is true!" she added. "Thank you for your perfect contribution in my works. I love you so much and I will always remember you!"

Barbie's Summer Desire (2010) castmates, Peter Ho and Huang Xiaoming, also paid tribute.

Peter, 49, who was also the producer for the series, expressed his shock and sadness through his agent and said: "Thank you for giving everyone so much joy and leaving so many works for us. Those are the precious memories she's left for us."

Xiaoming, 47, wrote on Weibo: "I am still in shock and my heart aches. I can't accept this bad news. It's really hard. Fifteen years have passed like sand through our hands."

He praised her for her role as Yin Xiamo, and added: "I hope that on the other side where she goes, the cherry blossoms will never fall, and turn into the evening breeze to embrace the stars."

Singer-host Aya Liu posted on Weibo that she had hung out with Barbie last month, and that they had been friends for over 30 years.

"We talked about how wonderful these gatherings were and how we shouldn't wait too long for the next one. I really didn't expect that would be the last time we got together," she added.

"Your departure is a sadness engraved in my heart, and I will remember your goodness. Have a good journey, my most beautiful king."

