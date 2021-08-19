'I'm not very expensive': Huang Biren wants to continue acting despite lack of offers

Suzanne Sng
The Straits Times
Huang Biren had been the lead actress in seven of the 11 dramas with the highest viewership figures between 1997 and 2007.
SINGAPORE - Since leaving Mediacorp in 2008, veteran actress Huang Biren has appeared in only a handful of Channel 8 dramas.

Her role in long-running series Recipe Of Life, which ended in May, came after a four-year break and she had not received any acting offers since then.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News published on Wednesday (Aug 18), the 52-year-old said: "If I have to wait another four years, it's a bit too long and people on social media will ask, 'When will Biren make a return?'"

"I'm not greedy, if I can be in one drama every year, or even every two years, then I can answer to the fans who have been supporting me," said the actress who made her debut more than 30 years ago.

As a freelancer - she left Mediacorp as she did not agree to the terms offered to her in 2008 and also to spend time with her family - she said she understood that roles would naturally go first to those in the company's stable of actors.

A huge ratings draw back when she was a full-timer, she had been the lead actress in seven of the 11 dramas with the highest viewership figures between 1997 and 2007, according to 8 Days magazine in November 2007.

One of her best-known roles was in Stand By Me, which broke viewership records in 1998 and won her the Best Actress trophy at the Star Awards. In the drama, she portrayed a loving wife caring for a paraplegic husband, played by retired actor Xie Shaoguang.

Reflecting on her current lack of roles, the mother of three said: "Is it because I have a bad attitude? Not hardworking? Bad acting?"

She also joked: "Actually, I'm not very expensive."

