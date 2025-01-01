'I'm sorry, madam': Blackpink's Rose apologises to woman whose toddler went viral for addiction to Apt

From babies to adults, Apt by Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars has gotten everyone hooked.

A toddler recently went viral for being "addicted" to the catchy tune.

In a baby camera recording posted on Instagram on Dec 24, the boy can be seen enthusiastically dancing and singing Apt while his mum was asleep next to him.

He went on for so long that netizens thought the video was playing in a loop.

"Rose, Bruno Mars, please save my son who is addicted to Apt from the moment he wakes up in the morning until he falls asleep," the mum wrote.

The video, which has since garnered over 18 million views, reached Rose, who extended her apologies in the comments section.

"Oh my, I'm sorry, madam," the 27-year-old K-pop star commented, adding an emoji expressing panic.

Shortly after its release in October 2024, the song became a taboo for South Korean students who were studying for the College Scholastic Ability Test in November.

One student told Yonhap News that they were worried the song would play in their head during the exam.

"Adults might laugh and say, 'Why stress over something like that?' but for us, with such an important test ahead, it can feel unsettling."

Apt is one of 2024's top hit singles, clinching numerous accolades and topping Billboard's global charts for consecutive weeks.

The iconic "apateu, apateu", which means apartment in Korean, references a chant in a popular South Korean drinking game.

