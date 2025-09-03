'I'm sorry son, Cha Eun-woo is handsome': Mums get distracted by Korean idol-actor at army training graduation ceremony

No doubt, the spotlight follows him wherever he goes.

Cha Eun-woo completed his military training in South Korea yesterday (Sept 2), and according to a mother who attended the same graduation ceremony for her son, she was among many who was distracted by the good-looking idol-actor.

"I came to Nonsan (a city in South Korea) today for my eldest son's graduation ceremony from the training centre and saw Cha Eun-woo, whom I hadn't seen when he enlisted," the woman mused in a post titled "I’m sorry son, Cha Eun-woo is handsome" on Naver Cafe.

"All the mothers were busy checking where their sons were and looking for Eun-woo with their cameras."

She said mums were "dashing" towards the 28-year-old star and then rushing back to their sons to apologise: "'Sorry son.' Everyone was saying the same thing here and there."

She concluded the post with a photo of Eun-woo: "Everyone, cleanse your eyes."

Eun-woo, who is a member of the K-pop boy group Astro, was selected as the representative trainee for the ceremony. In videos that have gone viral, he can be seen marching in front of his platoon and leading the salute.

According to Osen, the role is chosen based on outstanding leadership and diligent attitude during training.

Moving forward, he will be joining the army's brass band.

Eun-woo has previously shared that he was his middle school's student president, as well as the captain of the football and basketball teams.

