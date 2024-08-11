'I'm still eating': Wholesome Doh Kyung-soo of Exo seduces fans with food porn at Singapore fancon

He's recognised for his stellar vocals so Doh Kyung-soo's Bloom in Singapore fan concert (aka fancon) on Aug 8 was literally pitch perfect.

And while some K-pop stars flash some skin or sharp dance routines to further dazzle their fans, this wholesome singer-actor turned to something else to get his audience screaming - food porn.

Kyung-soo, also known by his stage name D.O, is famously a foodie who has been eating his way around Asia at every stop of his recent tour. After opening the show with his song Mars from his latest and third EP Blossom, he sat down with emcee April Kim for a chat and the topic turned to what he's eaten in Singapore.

The 31-year-old flashed on the giant LED screens photos of him savouring cockles, crabs - steamed, black pepper and chilli - and "creamy prawns" in a restaurant, with the fan squeals getting progressively louder.

To illustrate what he had, he even stood up and spread his arms out slightly to imitate a vertical roasted chicken.

The visual feast culminated with our famous breakfast food - half-boiled eggs and kaya toast.

"He's like a model eating kaya toast. So cute!" April quipped, hyping the crowd up.

As the screens teasingly flashed photo after photo of him having his breakfast, Kyung-soo hammed it up with a running commentary: "I'm still eating… Constantly eating. If you see this, do you feel it's so delicious?

"I ate the kaya toast with milk tea, it was such a good match. And now, instead of tea, it's coffee. Wow, it's magical haha!"

He also said he wanted to have chicken rice for dinner after the fancon, subsequently changing his mind to laksa instead.

The second portion of the show was an aural enjoyment.

Kyung-soo, who entered showbiz as a member of the boy group Exo in 2012, sang snippets of his own songs such as It's Love, The View and Rose, as well as Exo hits like History and Peter Pan.

He also belted out full performances of his songs Simple Joys, That's Okay, I Do, My Dear, Ordinary Days, Good Night, About Time, Popcorn and Somebody.

After a 150-minute show, he bid farewell to his fans: "Everyone, I'm going to come back soon, okay? When you're going home, please be careful, enjoy your laksa, please be happy! See you everyone! Annyeong, bye bye, let's meet again!"

