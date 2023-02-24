'I'm the stupid one': Mimi Choo almost scammed by 'friend' into toxic contract

Scams are getting more commonplace and be careful, the biggest scammer could be your 'friend'.

Veteran singer-actress Mimi Choo was scheduled to perform in the Hong Kong Coliseum last September but it was later cancelled. She recently revealed it was because she had trusted the wrong person and nearly signed a contract that was "toxic" to her.

The 68-year-old told Hong Kong media she felt that she had always been sharp as a person and never imagined herself to be "the stupid one" who was almost scammed.

Mimi, who is based in Singapore, shared: "I have been in showbiz for decades, why would I be scammed? Who knew I was the stupid one?"

She explained an acquaintance, whom she's known for a few years, persuaded her to launch her own concerts in Hong Kong.

The two of them were initially both investors for the performances but Mimi thought it would be too much for her to handle, so she decided to focus on the singing only.

Her acquaintance then found another investor and sent her the redrafted contract through WhatsApp for her to sign.

Luckily for Mimi, an old friend who used to organise her concerts offered to look through the terms on her behalf, and they realised that the devil is indeed in the details.

Instead of a once-off collaboration, the contract stated that the copyright to all her performances from 2022 to 2024 would belong to her acquaintance and the new investor.

Mimi was outraged by what she called "toxic" contract clauses.

Through her husband, she expressed to the duo that "she would never do it regardless of how much they paid her".

She was thus forced to cancel the September 2022 concerts.

Even though she did not suffer losses, Mimi said she will re-evaluate her friendships.

