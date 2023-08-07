'I'm used to it': Linda Chung on Vancouver home address getting leaked

Can any celebrity be calm after realising their home address has been leaked? Linda Chung can, and for years as it seems.

Hong Kong media recently reported that the former TVB actress was spotted bringing her three children out on her own in Vancouver, Canada, with netizens digging up her previously exposed home address, resulting in her residence receiving more public attention.

When interviewed by Hong Kong media on Aug 5 at a public event, the 39-year-old said: "It has been many years, so I am used to it. It's best if I still have my privacy as I just want a simple life."

She expressed that there were paparazzi waiting outside her house when she got married: "Back then, my house became a public attraction akin to Disneyland, and I saw that people took rides specially to take photos of my house."

Linda and her kids have also been photographed by netizens in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood and Aberdeen Centre's Hong Kong-style restaurants.

When asked about bringing her three children out, she admitted it was tiring but she enjoyed the process.

[[nid:641900]]

"To be content in ordinary life — that is lasting joy," she added.

Some netizens criticised those who exposed her home address, saying they have behaved inappropriately and invaded her family's privacy.

Linda married chiropractor Jeremy Leung in 2015 and they have three children Kelly, six, Jared, four, and Anika, 10 months old. She is currently based in Vancouver.

Linda, who was only in Hong Kong for a day and a half for work and errands, shared: "It's been fun. Work helps me maintain my independent thinking and mental health. Sometimes mothers need a break."

At the moment, her youngest daughter Anika is 10 months old, and she expressed to Hong Kong media that she will wait till she is two years old before considering a return to the screen.

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com